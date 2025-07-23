Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.