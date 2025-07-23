Poplar Forest Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 2.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.55.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of GPN opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.