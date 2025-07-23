Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 5.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $30,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Allstate Stock Up 2.4%

Allstate stock opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $162.27 and a twelve month high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

