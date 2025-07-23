Piper Sandler Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $18.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 105,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

