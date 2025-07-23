Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAFD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 1,576.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 683,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 642,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 124.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 454,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 352,076 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WaFd by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 283,953 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

