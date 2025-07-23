Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Reduced by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.