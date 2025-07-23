Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,245 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $33,478.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 136,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,338.42. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 1,377,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 957,842 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $14,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

