Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,679,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

