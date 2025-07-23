PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

