PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE FDS opened at $417.36 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.