PFG Advisors Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,507,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

