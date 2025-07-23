PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.40% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTEC opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.