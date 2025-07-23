PFG Advisors Purchases 1,294 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.