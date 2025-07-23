PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

