PFG Advisors Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of APH opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.