PFG Advisors Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 442.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,748 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

