PFG Advisors Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

