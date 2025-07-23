PFG Advisors Buys 3,543 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $394.66 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $405.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.51 and its 200 day moving average is $313.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

