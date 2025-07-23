PFG Advisors Buys 3,031 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $429.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.58. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

