PFG Advisors Acquires 1,666 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VIOG stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

