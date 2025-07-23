PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Jul 25 Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

NYSE:PRT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

