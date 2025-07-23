Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $12.05. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 195,055 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $221.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

