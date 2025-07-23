Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.750-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.745. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Pentair also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.