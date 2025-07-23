Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $105.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pentair has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

