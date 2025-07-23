PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded at DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.40 million, a P/E ratio of 790.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $145,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,939.30. The trade was a 33.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.