PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $774.66 million for the quarter.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.37 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CNXN opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,757,243.60. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614 in the last ninety days. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 98.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

