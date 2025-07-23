PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

