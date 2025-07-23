Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.01 on Monday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.0% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.