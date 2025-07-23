Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Paychex by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after buying an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 460,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Paychex Stock Up 1.3%

Paychex stock opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

