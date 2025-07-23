Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 14% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.50 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.28). 842,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,425,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.97 ($2.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.61), for a total value of £24,023.72 ($32,477.65). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 332 shares of company stock worth $45,170. 32.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

