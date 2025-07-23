Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 166,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 207,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oragenics
Oragenics Price Performance
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.