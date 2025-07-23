Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 166,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 207,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

