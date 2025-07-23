Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.610-1.700 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. Option Care Health has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

