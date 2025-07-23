OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.65. OMV shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 9,630 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cfra Research raised shares of OMV to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get OMV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OMVKY

OMV Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.91. OMV had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that OMV AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

OMV Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.3423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. OMV’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.