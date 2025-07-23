OMV (OMVKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.91. OMV had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. On average, analysts expect OMV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMV Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OMV has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $13.93.

OMV Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.3423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. OMV’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Separately, Cfra Research upgraded OMV to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Further Reading

