Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 760.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

