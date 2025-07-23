Old Port Advisors Invests $206,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

