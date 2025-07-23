Old Port Advisors Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

GEHC stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

