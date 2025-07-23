Old Port Advisors Has $435,000 Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 755.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 85,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 94,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.