Old Port Advisors Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 161,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $286.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

