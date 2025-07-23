Old Port Advisors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $352.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.02. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $649.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.