OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

OFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.75. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

