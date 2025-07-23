Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 84 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.26.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

