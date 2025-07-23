Obermeyer Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

