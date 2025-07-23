Obermeyer Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $114,431,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,771.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,702.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,582.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,894.02 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

