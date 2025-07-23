Oak Thistle LLC Takes $3.71 Million Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. 3M accounts for about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in 3M by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $101.77 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

