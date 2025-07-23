Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.29 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.10 and a 200-day moving average of $445.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.56.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

