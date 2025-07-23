Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.95 Million in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GE opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

