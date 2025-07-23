Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 189.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

