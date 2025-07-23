Oak Thistle LLC Grows Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ OLED opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $234.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

