Oak Thistle LLC Grows Position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 216.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 92,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 74,145 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 128.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Aerosystems Trading Up 0.1%

SPR stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.61. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.93) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Aerosystems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

